Twilight Baseball: South Penn League Playoff Schedule July 22-25

South Penn League Twilight Baseball

Playoff schedule

First Round (Best of 3 Series)

Thursday, July 22

Cashtown 8, Biglerville 0

Shippensburg 2, Frederick 0

Hagerstown 3, Mason-Dixon 0

Littlestown 10, New Oxford 0

Saturday, July 24

No. 2 Hagerstown at No. 7 Mason-Dixon, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Cashtown at No. 6 Biglerville, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Littlestown at No. 5 New Oxford, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Shippensburg at No. 8 Frederick, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

No. 8 Frederick at No. 1 Shippensburg, 1 p.m. (if needed)

No. 7 Mason-Dixon at No. 2 Hagerstown, 1 p.m. (if needed)

No. 6 Biglerville at No. 3 Cashtown, 1 p.m. (if needed)

No. 5 New Oxford at No. 4 Littlestown, 1 p.m. (if needed)

