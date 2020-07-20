TV schedule for July 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at KT
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Lotte at SK
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City
8 p.m., MLBN — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford
1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!