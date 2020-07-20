TV schedule for July 21

TV schedule for July 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOWLING

7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

8 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at KT

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Lotte at SK

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m., MLBN — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City

8 p.m., MLBN — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

