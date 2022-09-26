 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday, Oct. 18 - New Cumberland

New Cumberland Parade 30

New Cumberland River Rescue held its 53rd annual Halloween Parade in 2019.

New Cumberland will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 18 beginning at 7 p.m.

