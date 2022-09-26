Tuesday, Oct. 18 - New Cumberland

New Cumberland will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 18 beginning at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A new storefront location in Carlisle opens a new chapter for this promising restaurant.
State Police charged a Perry County man with criminal attempted homicide after a domestic violence incident Tuesday.
“I’m getting up in age,” Bill Miller Jr. said. “My wife asked, ‘What are we going to do with all this stuff when something happens to you?’ I can understand that completely."
Today's Sentinel police log includes suspects resisting arrest and fleeing police, as well as a suspect attempting to run from police after an MDJ hearing.
The largest one-day event in Carlisle will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m along West High Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the DCA said.
Carlisle Police Detective Antanina Klinger, or "Kling," will officially retire Oct. 7 and was recognized during the Carlisle Borough Council's Sept. 8 meeting.
Lindsay Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that officials say are due to pop-up car rallies that have plagued that area of New Jersey.
Max Schlager’s eyes were set on the end zone as he raced down the left sideline Friday night, but in the Trinity senior's periphery was Shamro…
Today's Sentinel police log includes a motorcycle crash in Lower Mifflin Township and a catalytic converter theft in South Middleton.
South Middleton School Board on Monday night appointed James Decker to replace Bethanne Sellers on its school board after she resigned on Sept. 6.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.