Committed to Millersville for his pitching repertoire, Chamberlin looks to help lead Shippensburg to the District 3 5A postseason. The right-handed pitcher put up a staggering line last spring, including a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Colonial All-Division Player of the Year was productive in the batter’s box as well, slugging a .339 average with four doubles and 17 runs scored.