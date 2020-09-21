Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Announcing a nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for the Senate to hold a confirmation vote before the election. No nominee has won confirmation that quickly since Sandra Day O’Connor — with no opposition from either party — became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981.

Protesters are mobilizing for a wrenching confirmation fight punctuated by crucial issues before the court — health care, abortion access and even the potential outcome of the coming presidential election. Some showed up early Monday morning outside the homes of key GOP senators.

Trump said Monday he had five finalists, “probably four” — all women — and had started speaking to them over the past two days. He said his preference was for someone younger who could hold her seat for decades.

Trump admitted that politics may play a role. Late Monday, he gave a nod to another battleground state, Michigan, and White House officials confirmed he was referring to Joan Larsen, a federal appeals court judge there.

The president also indicated that Allison Jones Rushing, a 38-year-old appellate judge from North Carolina, is on his short list. His team is also considering Kate Todd, the White House deputy counsel who has never been a judge but was a clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas.