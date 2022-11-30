 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trey Weiand, sr., G/F, Trinity

Trinity's Trey Weiand, back, attempts a shot in front of Boiling Springs' Ryan Juliana during the first quarter in a District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal at Trinity High School.

Weiand will be one of several seniors on the floor for the ‘Rocks this winter in what’s shaping up to be a promising season. The guard/forward combo played his part last season, recording an average of 9.3 points in addition to 6.8 boards per game. With Weiand’s contribution, Trinity advanced to the PIAA 4A quarterfinals and forged a 19-7 record. 

