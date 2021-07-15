Transcript of the commencement speech video

Below is a transcript of the video clip depicting the side-by-side comparison of the 2011 speech by Amy Poehler and the June 10, 2021 speech by Matthew Strine, posted on YouTube by The Reason We Learn on July 3:
STRINE [Matthew Strine]: That piece of advice from me to you is you can’t do this alone.
POEHLER [Amy Poehler]: You can’t do it alone.
STRINE: If you remember nothing else about this speech, I hope you at least hold on to this simple statement: Whether it applies to life or learning, you can’t do this alone.
POEHLER: As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to collaboration.
STRINE: As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to others, be open to collaboration.
POEHLER: Other people and other people’s ideas are often better than your own.
STRINE: Be open to the possibility of other’s ideas and that they may be better than your own.
POEHLER: Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you. Spend a lot of time with them and it will change your life.
STRINE: Know that the ideas of the group are always richer and deeper than any ideas of one member of that group. So find a group of people who challenge and inspire you. Spend a lot of time with them and it will change your life.
POEHLER: No one is here today because they did it on their own.
STRINE: No one is here today because they did it all on their own.
POEHLER: You are all here today because somebody gave you strength.
STRINE: You are all here because somebody gave your strength.
POEHLER: Helped you, held you in the palm of their hand.
STRINE: Helped you, worked with you, accepted you into a caring group.
POEHLER: God ... Allah ... Buddha ... Gaga ... [crowd laughs] Whomever you pray to ...
STRINE: That should make you feel less alone and less scared.
POEHLER: They have helped you get here. And that should make you feel less alone and less scared.
STRINE: Because it has been a very scary time with the uncertainty of COVID, the racial tensions with the death of George Floyd and others, the insurrection of the Capitol and so much more that fills our news each day.
POEHLER: You were young children when you watched planes hit the World Trade Center. You quickly understood what it was like to feel out of control.
STRINE: You probably know what it’s like to feel out of control. Your final high school years have been filled with fear and confusion and angst.
POEHLER: For my generation, it was AIDS.
STRINE: For my generation, it was AIDS.
POEHLER: We all grow up afraid of something.
STRINE: We all grow up afraid of something.
POEHLER: Your generation had to get used to taking off your shoes at the airport.
STRINE: Your generation has had to get used to virtual learning, wearing masks ...
POEHLER: My generation had to get used to awkward PSAs [Public Service Announcements] from Boyz II Men telling us to use protection.
