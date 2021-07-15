Transcript of the commencement speech video

Below is a transcript of the video clip depicting the side-by-side comparison of the 2011 speech by Amy Poehler and the June 10, 2021 speech by Matthew Strine, posted on YouTube by The Reason We Learn on July 3:

STRINE [Matthew Strine]: That piece of advice from me to you is you can’t do this alone.

POEHLER [Amy Poehler]: You can’t do it alone.

STRINE: If you remember nothing else about this speech, I hope you at least hold on to this simple statement: Whether it applies to life or learning, you can’t do this alone.

POEHLER: As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to collaboration.

STRINE: As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to others, be open to collaboration.

POEHLER: Other people and other people’s ideas are often better than your own.

STRINE: Be open to the possibility of other’s ideas and that they may be better than your own.

POEHLER: Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you. Spend a lot of time with them and it will change your life.