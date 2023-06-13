FREDERICKSBURG — A sign sits along the Camp Hill bypass on a stretch in front of the community pool and Seibert Park listing the school’s athletic teams listed that have reached PIAA State title games. The champions are listed on the left side of the sign, and the runners-up are on the right.

Thanks to rallies in both the sixth and seventh innings, capped with Dom Tozzi’s single to drive in Noah Doi with the winning run in a 5-4 victory over Saucon Valley in the Class 3A semifinals on Tuesday afternoon at Earl Wenger Field, this year’s baseball squad has earned its place on the sign, writing another chapter in a storybook season.

“I was trying to look for a good pitch to hit,” Tozzi said. “He gave me a decent pitch in, and I put a good swing on it. It found a gap.”

Camp Hill (21-3-1) advances to its sixth title game in program history, looking for its fourth championship and first since 2009. The Lions’ only finals appearance in the intervening 14 years resulted in a 5-4 loss to Rocky Grove in 2018. Camp Hill will face undefeated Riverside out of the WPIAL at Penn State’s Medlar Field at 1:30 Thursday.

“It’s their love for each other,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said. “They will not quit on one another. These guys are all multisport athletes, so they spend early August through mid-June just grinding and grinding for each other in every sport. So when something like this comes up, it’s not an option to quit.”

Down 4-1 and after the first two batters of the sixth inning struck out, the Lions were down to their final four outs. But Tozzi ripped a double down the left-field line to spark the comeback. With first base open, Saucon Valley (24-4) intentionally walked Luke Parise, but the move brought the tying run to the plate. Jonathan Drawbaugh rocketed the first pitch off the wall, 5 feet short of a home run, to score two runs, including courtesy runner Ethan Shamash who scrambled home after falling while rounding third base.

The Lions evened the score when Luke Becker hit a grounder up the middle to the back hand of Panthers’ second baseman Karter Baller. Becker beat the throw to first, and Drawbaugh never slowed down from second base, sliding into home before a play at the plate.

“The pitcher for Saucon Valley [Rocco Viscito] did not make mistakes,” Speigel said. “We only had a couple of hits off him, and he only had a couple of walks. He was right around the zone the entire time. But they don’t freak out. It’s not a three-alarm fire in their head. We know that we have to give it our all. That sort of relentless pressure didn’t manifest itself early, but there was no approach change at the end. They just strung some stuff together.”

Saucon Valley threatened in the top of the seventh off Camp Hill ace Parise in his second inning of relief work after Tozzi pitched five strong frames.

A walk and double down the right field line put both Panther runners in scoring position. But with the infield defense in, Parise registered a critical strikeout of Cole Hubert to record the second out of the inning. That brought Jacob Klotz, already 3-for-3 with two runs driven in, to the plate, but the cleanup hitter grounded a ball up the middle that deflected off Parise’s glove. Shortstop Drew Branstetter hustled in and made the barehanded play and throw in time to end the inning and keep the score even.

That set the stage for even more late-game heroics for the Lions.

Doi singled with one out for his second base hit of the game. The sophomore left fielder proceeded to steal second base and advanced to third when the throw bounced off him and skittered into shallow center field to put the winning run 90 feet away. Aggressive base running had the Lions on the verge of victory, but it almost came back to bite them, as Ty Kirchhoff followed with a chopper to the third baseman, where Doi had to contort his body to return to the base safely.

After Branstetter struck out, Tozzi delivered the game-winning hit into left field on a 1-1 chin-high fastball. Doi waltzed home, and the celebration was on for the players exiting the dugout and the Camp Hill faithful in the stands.

“It’s amazing,” Doi said. “We always keep that energy up. Why not us? We’ve got to keep chugging, and next up is the state championship.”

Photos: Camp Hill scores walk-off win in state baseball semifinals