Tow truck driver killed by own vehicle during repossession

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Authorities say a tow truck driver was killed while repossessing a pickup truck in western Pennsylvania when he became pinned under his own vehicle.

Allegheny County police say the International Recovery Systems driver removed the pickup from a McKeesport address, then pulled over a short distance away to secure the tow and alert his dispatch center.

Police say the dispatch center was unable to get in touch with him and sent another driver to check on him. Police say that driver found the man pinned under the rear wheels. He called paramedics and moved the truck.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him as Andrew Sester, 2, of Lucernemines.

Police say it appears the driver didn’t put the truck in park while completing the tow, and the vehicle rolled back onto him. Investigators said there was video on the original truck and foul play isn’t suspected. Inspections are planned on both vehicles.

