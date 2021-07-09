Tommy Molsky, RHP, Northern

Résumé: Molsky complemented his flowing hair with a three-pitch repertoire that had batters shaking their heads on the way back to the dugout on 115 occasions this spring.

Molsky’s name isn’t flooding the MLB Draft mock boards, but the Penn State University-bound righty joined Montgomery among the 150 attendees at the MLB Draft Combine in June, showcasing a fastball that peaks at 96 mph, a sweeping slider and a solid changeup. The Polar Bear ace’s final dance in Dillsburg went to the tune of a 2.29 ERA, 64 innings of work, 45 hits permitted and 27 walks warranted. He also held opposing batters to a .192 batting average and only surrendered one home run.