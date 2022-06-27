Today in History
Commercial development company 200 First Street Associates on Thursday announced that Wawa will expand into Cumberland County for the first time.
A court order Monday could result in class action notices being sent to UPMC patients who visited the Carlisle emergency room between January 2016 and April 2019.
State Police at Gettysburg said three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Wednesday.
The crash killed Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York, and his fiancé's children, who have not yet been identified. Three people were also hurt.
"I'm sick of having to defend my own humanity," Madelynne Staley of Carlisle said before a group of abortion-rights advocates during a rally in the Square early Friday evening.
The Rotary Roast Beef dinner and Anything DON'T Float derby race have been canceled for this year's Summerfair.
A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a basement freezer. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday the 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boy’s body. Detroit Police Chief James White said it was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.
HS Field Hockey: Six-year Dickinson head coach Carly Zinn to bring 'foundation, philosophy' in new role as Big Spring skipper
Monday night, Zinn was approved by the Big Spring school board as the Bulldogs’ head field hockey coach for the 2022 season, a program she grew up in and graduated from in 2006.
Federal prosecutors say he leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 47-year-old Juni Rafael Jimenez-Martinez attempted to insulate himself from the drug trafficking operation by using people he trusted to carry out much of the organization’s day-to-day business. But he oversaw and directed the importation, transportation, storage, and distribution of multiple kilograms of drugs to New York City, that were later moved elsewhere for distribution. He had previously been convicted of drug charges and deported.
A man wanted in the fatal shooting at a Carlisle barbershop in 2021 has been added to the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.