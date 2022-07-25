 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today in History

  • Updated
  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 19

Sentinel police log for July 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes three arrests in a retail theft case in Middlesex Township, as well as the arrest of four juveniles in relation to graffiti in Newville.

Sentinel police log for July 21

Sentinel police log for July 21

Today's Sentinel police log includes a stolen vehicle in Upper Allen and two juveniles cited for climbing onto the pavilion at Newville Community Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News