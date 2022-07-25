Today in History
The shooting occurred around 12:15 July 12 on the 300 block of Lincoln Way West, police said.
CAMP HILL — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a building collapse in Camp Hill on Friday afternoon.
Police said that upon arrival, Michael Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall.
Though open for public use, Connector Road between York and Trindle roads is a private road, so it is up to a private developer to post speed limit signs.
The plan is not set in stone, but provides an intended layout and proposed uses for the 60.9 acre township-owned space.
Today's Sentinel police log includes three arrests in a retail theft case in Middlesex Township, as well as the arrest of four juveniles in relation to graffiti in Newville.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a stolen vehicle in Upper Allen and two juveniles cited for climbing onto the pavilion at Newville Community Park.
Two Shippensburg firefighters transported to hospital after roofing material collapses in building fire
Vigilant Hose Company Fire Chief Clyde Tinner said his company and Cumberland Valley Hose Company in Shippensburg responded to a mutual aid call in Menallen Township, Adams County, for a fire Tuesday.
Police do not believe this was a random act or that the public is at risk.
Development advances at Upper Allen Township intersection, including a proposed Chik-fil-A restaurant
Linlo Properties has begun site work for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike.