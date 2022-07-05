Today in History

Today is Thursday, July 14, the 195th day of 2022. There are 170 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 14, 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. (Forty-eight senators voted to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voted to block it).

On this date:

In 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, residents of Paris stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners inside.

In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the U.S. government.

In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias "Billy the Kid," was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.

In 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed.

In 2009, financier Bernard Madoff arrived at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina to begin serving a 150-year sentence for his Ponzi scheme. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.)

In 2015, world powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

In 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice as a truck plowed into a crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.

In 2020,researchers reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people's immune systems as scientists had hoped; the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Ten years ago: A suicide bomber blew himself up among guests at a wedding hall in northern Afghanistan, killing 23 people.

Five years ago: Arab assailants opened fire from inside a major Jerusalem shrine, killing two Israeli policemen before being shot dead.

One year ago: The World Health Organization reported that COVID-19 deaths had climbed globally in the preceding week after nine straight weeks of declines; the setback triggered another round of restrictions. The U.S. government reported that deaths from drug overdoses had soared to a record 93,000 in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic; experts said lockdowns and other restrictions had isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.

