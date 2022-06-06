Today in History
The entire building has been demolished, which was in the plans that Carlisle Borough considered back in late 2018.
Update: Police say Newburg man killed in police-involved shooting Wednesday in Virginia murdered woman in Franklin County
Before Pennsylvania State Police learned of that Virginia incident, State Police at Chambersburg said they were called to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Lurgan Township, Franklin County, at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday.
The festival took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street and 3rd Street in Boiling Springs near the Children's Lake, and featured more than 100 artists and craftsmen, according to its website.
This week's Recall Roundup includes a hepatitis A infection outbreak involving strawberries, more peanut butter recalls and a salad kit with the wrong ingredients.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest at a park, and an investigation into a social media threat at Trinity High School.
Glitz Soap Co. and nDesign Art Haus both opened for business on North Hanover Street in Carlisle on April 9.
The story of Doubling Gap is rooted in the geology where Blue Mountain curves back on itself to form double gaps in the mountain range, according to a history posted online.
East Pennsboro Township Police this week reported that two men were charged in the last two months with felony drug delivery resulting in death.
The first crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Interstate 81 North near mile marker 49.3 when a motorcycle rear-ended an Audi SUV after following too closely while approaching congested traffic.
The Bridge is open on 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and throughout the week to host a variety of free events, including a chess club, yoga classes, a garden club and more.