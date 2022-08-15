Today in History
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new location on B Street is expected to open around the end of September or beginning of October, Spoons Café owner and cook Patrick LeBlanc said.
Ricky Shiffer graduated from West Perry High School in in Perry County in 1998 and enlisted in the Navy that same year, later serving on the USS Columbia submarine until 2003, according to military records.
The employee, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, died Saturday at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center several days after the Aug. 1 crash.
Police said the shooting happened along the 100 block of North East Street and "all indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act."
Back Porch Brewing products are on tap at Market Cross Pub, Hook and Flask Distillery, 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion in Carlisle, and Cassels Grille in Mount Holly Springs, co-owner Tim Wickard said.
According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on I-81 northbound between Exit 67 and Exit 69 near Harrisburg.
In a statement Tuesday, Perry said three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and “seized my cell phone.”
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland and Perry counties, and a theft of catalytic converters in Perry County.
Today's police log includes a theft from a Silver Spring Township home, the theft of a catalytic converter and three vandalism incidents in Shippensburg.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a DUI arrest involving marijuana and methamphetamine in Middlesex Township.