Today in History

Road closures set to begin July 25 for roundabout construction at intersection of North College and B streets in Carlisle
The closure will be in place until all construction is completed, with the current tentative schedule to have all construction completed by mid to late December, according to the post.
Carlisle Area School District to name assistant superintendent, directors of elementary and secondary operations
The appointments come as the Carlisle Area School District reorganizes under Colleen Friend, who started July 1 as the new superintendent.
Tyson Hathcock was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.
UPDATE: Police say nothing found in "hazardous device" threat investigation at Dickinson College, scene cleared
Dickinson College sent a red alert message to students and staff around 1:30 p.m. announcing that a "non-specified" threat was called into the county and that police are utilizing dogs for further investigation.
East Pennsboro opened head baseball coach Tyler Comp’s position as of June 30. The Panthers forged an 18-5 season and won the District 3 Class 4A title this spring.
Election 2022: Baseless claims about COVID nursing home deaths is Pa. campaign trail mainstay for Mastriano
Layers of inspections by researchers have pointed to entirely something different — nursing home employees ushering in the virus every day — while investigators found administrators flouting staffing requirements or infection-control procedures.
Partial demolition work begins to renovate Boiling Springs Mill into restaurant-brewery after January fire
"Our goal is to bring a desirable restaurant-brewery with an outdoor dining space to the Old Mill," Becky Richeson, managing director of Caprice Management LLC, said. "This will take time, but our goal is to complete a project that our community is proud of."
A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
2022 All-Sentinel Baseball Team: Logan Sauve flights Cumberland Valley to deep PIAA run, soars to Player of the Year honors
After helping Cumberland Valley soar to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals, senior catcher Logan Sauve flighted his own path to All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors. See who else was named to this year's All-Sentinel Team.
Carlisle Police said they are investigating a robbery at Bosler Memorial Library after a man carrying a knife stole 12 books.