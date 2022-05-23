Today in History
- Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Check out the Cumberland County primary election results.
Instead of using Bellaire Drive, drivers would need to take alternative routes to access Carlisle High School off West Penn Street or Wilson Middle School off Waggoner’s Gap Road.
"Scales has been like a landmark in Carlisle for a lot of people, so we’re just going to hopefully be able to put our own mark on the town in that location," South Side Deli Owner Billy Barnett said.
As of 5:30 p.m., PPL says about 1,800 customers in Carlisle are still without power after an outage a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.
EMS official: Closing Bellaire Drive could seriously impact safety around main Carlisle school district campus
The first phase of a traffic study started Friday after the borough received permission from the district to place traffic counter devices along Bellaire Drive.
PennDOT traffic cameras show traffic flowing again on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Carlisle as of 12:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Wednesday morning, after 33 years of being involved with high school football, and four years into his second stint with the Patriots, Frank Gay resigned as head coach at Red Land.
The District 3 baseball playoffs open Friday for Class 2A and Monday for Class 1A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.