Today in History

Today is Wednesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2022. There are 171 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenager whose killing unleashed debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

On this date:

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out "HOLLYWOODLAND" was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. solicitor general; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post.

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret White House taping system. (Butterfield's public revelation came three days later.)

In 1985, "Live Aid," an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa's starving people.

In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

In 2011, California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

In 2016, Theresa May entered No. 10 Downing Street as Britain's new prime minister following the exit of David Cameron, who resigned after voters rejected his appeal to stay in the European Union.

Five years ago: A federal judge in Hawaii weakened President Donald Trump's travel ban by expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries could use to get into the country. Trump defended his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, characterizing it as standard campaign practice.

One year ago: The government reported that prices paid by U.S. consumers in June had posted the sharpest 12-month spike in 13 years, as a swift rebound in spending ran up against widespread supply shortages.

