Today in History

Today is Monday, April 11, the 101st day of 2022. There are 264 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which included the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this date:

In 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated as Emperor of the French and was banished to the island of Elba. (Napoleon later escaped from Elba and returned to power in March 1815, until his downfall in the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.)

In 1899, the treaty ending the Spanish-American War was declared in effect.

In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

In 1980, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued regulations specifically prohibiting sexual harassment of workers by supervisors.

In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, who hoped to become the youngest person to fly cross-country, was killed along with her father and flight instructor when their plane crashed after takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Ten years ago: George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (He was acquitted at trial.) A California prison panel denied parole to mass murderer Charles Manson in his 12th bid for freedom.

Five years ago: In Dortmund, Germany, three bomb explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team's players. (Prosecutors alleged that the bomber bet that Borussia Dortmund's shares on the stock exchange would drop in value and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism; he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison.)

One year ago: A Black motorist, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, was shot and killed by a white police officer, Kim Potter, in suburban Minneapolis during a traffic stop. (Potter, who said she had confused her handgun for her Taser, would be convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison.) Iran's underground Natanz atomic facility was struck by a blackout that Iran blamed on "nuclear terrorism."

Today's Birthdays: Ethel Kennedy is 94. Actor Joel Grey is 90. Actor Louise Lasser is 83.

