Today's Highlight

On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.s. supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.

On this date

In 1536, archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer declared the marriage of England's King henry Viii to Anne Boleyn invalid after she failed to produce a male heir; Boleyn, already condemned for high treason, was executed two days later.

In 1940, the Nazis occupied Brussels, Belgium, during World War ii.

In 1946, President harry s. Truman seized control of the nation's railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.

In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.s. senate began its televised hearings into the Water-gate scandal. in 1980, rioting that claimed 18

lives erupted in Miami's liberty City after an all-white jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami police officers of fatally beating Black insurance executive Arthur Mcduffie.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. ("Megan's law," as it's known, was named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old new Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.)

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.

In 2010, the supreme Court ruled 5-4 that young people serving life prison terms should have "a meaningful opportunity to obtain release" provided they didn't kill their victims.

In 2015, a shootout erupted between bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 people injured.

In 2017, the Justice department appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.

In 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was tested for the coronavirus on live TV as he announced that all people in the state who were experiencing flu-like symptoms were eligible for tests.

Ten years ago: The ousted head of the internal Revenue service, Steven Miller, faced hours of intense grilling before Congress; both defiant and apologetic, Miller acknowledged agency mistakes in targeting tea party groups for special scrutiny when they applied for tax-exempt status, but insisted that agents broke no laws and that there was no effort to cover up their actions.