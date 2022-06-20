Today in History
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
5 Questions: Carlisle High School alumnus brings message of acceptance through upcoming Drag Storytime event
David Kern has performed as drag queen Ms. Anita for 22 years at drag storytimes, charity events and more.
After years of discussion, planning and construction, the Connector Road connecting Trindle and York roads is finally set to open this week.
Eric Depew was named the head coach of the Patriot program for the 2022 season Thursday night.
The circus will unpack its big top for the very first time in Carlisle for 10 performances of their all-new show, Humans Gone Wild, from Thursday to Sunday.
South Middleton supervisors approve final plans for land subdivision, which includes planned Harbour Village
South Middleton Township supervisors last week approved a developer’s final plans for a multi-use community campus along South Spring Garden Street.
This week's Recall Roundup includes a peanut butter treat, nasal swabs and sprays with microbial contamination, treadmills that self-start and folding bicycles that pose a crash hazard.
Police: Couple charged after traveling to Upper Allen, threatening victims following argument on social media
A Lancaster couple faces charges after police said they traveled to Upper Allen Township following an online argument and threatened victims with a gun last week.
Bellaire Drive closed Monday to thru traffic, but the district may have a solution in the works to address response-time concerns by emergency personnel.
Cumberland County commissioners Monday approved a lease agreement for a more secure office for Magisterial District Judge Daniel Freedman.
Cumberland County on Friday issued a statement clarifying the library system's policy on events and meeting space amid calls and emails it received over a Carlisle Pride Week event.