Today in History

"We’re going to have Fort LeTort there," Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said. "It’s just going to be Fort LeTort the next generation."
Planned upgrades include four adult baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, a pickle ball court, pavilions and parking areas, storm management meadows, and a kayak launch at Yellow Breeches Creek.
As the Downtown Carlisle Association's Main Street manager, Stacey Gould will be responsible for creating and managing programs and projects that promote Carlisle businesses.
Long-awaited connector road between Trindle and York roads in South Middleton Township could be open to public by late May
The current work to install traffic signals at both ends of the connector road could be completed within the next three to four weeks, Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said.
The vehicle hit a guardrail on the south side of the roadway before it rolled over, traveled back onto the travel lanes and hit the concrete barrier, police said.
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 18:
The proposed tax increase would reduce the projected deficit from $3.77 million to $2.18 million, according to draft figures presented Tuesday by district business administrator Greg Longwell.
Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver dealing early, Benny Montgomery launches first career home run and other local player notes
Benny Montgomery, Michael Morales, Hunter Schryver, Beck Way and Hayden Seig have embarked on their 2022 season in the minor leagues. Take a look at how the local players have fared so far.
A Carlisle man who was arrested and charged last year in the 2016 death of a co-worker in Adams County was found guilty of only misdemeanor simple assault after a three-day jury trial.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident of marshals searching for a fleeing subject and a sexual assault arrest in Lower Allen.