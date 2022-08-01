Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2022. There are 144 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Aug. 9, 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation's 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon's resignation took effect.

On this date:

In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.

In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device ("Fat Man") over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.

In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found slain at Tate's Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.

In 1982, a federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who'd been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan nominated Lauro Cavazos to be secretary of education; Cavazos became the first Hispanic to serve in the Cabinet.

In 2004, Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, addressing the court, asked victims of the blast for forgiveness as a judge sentenced him to 161 consecutive life sentences.

In 2014, Michael Brown Jr., 18, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown's death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Ten years ago: The United States began a project to clean up dioxin left from Agent Orange at the site of a former U.S. air base in Danang in central Vietnam, 50 years after the defoliant was first sprayed by American planes on Vietnam's jungles to destroy enemy cover.

One year ago: Officials said the Taliban had taken control of two more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, as U.S. and NATO forces finalized their pullout from the country. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that Earth was getting so hot that temperatures within about a decade would probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders had sought to prevent. Canada ended its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States kept similar coronavirus restrictions in place for Canadians.