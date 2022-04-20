Today in History

Today is Saturday, April 30, the 120th day of 2022. There are 245 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life along with that of his wife of one day, Eva Braun.

On this date:

In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first U.S. president.

In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.

In 1812, Louisiana became the 18th state of the Union.

In 1900, engineer John Luther "Casey" Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Mississippi, after staying at the controls in a successful effort to save the passengers.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a resolution officially confirming the name of Hoover Dam, which had also come to be known as "Boulder Dam."

In 1958, Britain's Life Peerages Act 1958 allowed women to become members of the House of Lords.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.

In 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.

In 2004, Arabs expressed outrage at graphic photographs of naked Iraqi prisoners being humiliated by U.S. military police; President George W. Bush condemned the mistreatment of prisoners, saying "that's not the way we do things in America."

Ten years ago: A ferry carrying more than 300 people capsized in a river in northeast India, killing some 100 people and leaving about as many missing.

One year ago: The Transportation Security Administration said it was keeping in place a requirement that people wear masks on planes and all other forms of public transit because of COVID-19. Disneyland in Southern California reopened its gates after a 13-month closure caused by the coronavirus; capacity was limited for the reopening, and only California residents were allowed in. A stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel left 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews dead and about 150 others injured.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Willie Nelson is 89.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0