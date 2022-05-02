Today in History

Today is Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of 2022. There are 235 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On May 10, 1940, during World War II, German forces began invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned, and Winston Churchill formed a new government.

On this date:

In 1775, Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Col. Benedict Arnold, captured the British-held fortress at Ticonderoga, New York.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.

In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.

In 1941, Adolf Hitler's deputy, Rudolf Hess, parachuted into Scotland on what he claimed was a peace mission. (Hess ended up serving a life sentence at Spandau Prison until 1987, when he apparently committed suicide at age 93.)

In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa's first Black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 men and boys.

In 1995, 104 miners were killed in an elevator accident in Orkney, South Africa.

In 2002, a 39-day-old standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants flown into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.

In 2013, the Internal Revenue Service apologized for what it acknowledged was "inappropriate" targeting of conservative political groups during the 2012 election to see if they were violating their tax-exempt status.

Ten years ago: In Syria, twin suicide car bombs exploded outside a military intelligence building, killing 55 people.

One year ago: U.S. regulators expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

Today's Birthdays: Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 78. Singer Donovan is 76. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 67. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 64.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0