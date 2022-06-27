 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in History

  Updated
Today is Saturday, July 9, the 190th day of 2022. There are 175 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington's troops in New York.

On this date:

In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.

In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox's film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio's silent films.

In 1944, during World War II, American forces secured Saipan as the last Japanese defenses fell.

In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.

In 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.

In 2015, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley relegated the Confederate flag to the state's "relic room" after the legislature passed a measure removing the flag from the grounds of the Statehouse in the wake of the slaughter of nine African-Americans at a church Bible study.

In 2018, President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected federal appeals court judge, for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Kavanaugh would be confirmed in October after a contentious nomination fight.)

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a New York prosecutor's demands for Trump's tax records.

Ten years ago: Facing sagging jobs numbers, President Barack Obama sought to recast the November election as a fight over tax fairness, urging tax cut extensions for all families earning less than $250,000 but denying them to households making more than that. The remains of six U.S. airmen lost over Laos in 1965 were laid to rest in a single casket at Arlington National Cemetery. 

One year ago: The White House said President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Putin must "take action" against cybercriminals in his country, and that the U.S. reserved the right to "defend its people and its critical infrastructure" from future attacks.

 

