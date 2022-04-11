Today in History

Today is Tuesday, April 19, the 109th day of 2022. There are 256 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On April 19, 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.

On this date:

In 1865, a funeral was held at the White House for President Abraham Lincoln, assassinated five days earlier.

In 1912, a special subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee opened hearings in New York into the Titanic disaster.

In 1943, tens of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began an ultimately futile battle against Nazi forces.

In 1989, 47 sailors were killed when a gun turret exploded aboard the USS Iowa.

In 1993, the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in; about 80 people were killed.

In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)

In 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany was elected pope; he took the name Benedict XVI.

In 2013, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a 19-year-old college student wanted in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody after a manhunt; his older brother and alleged accomplice, 26-year-old Tamerlan, was killed earlier in an attempt to escape police.

In 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died a week after suffering a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police van while he was handcuffed and shackled.

In 2018, Raul Castro turned over Cuba's presidency to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the first non-Castro to hold Cuba's top government office since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro and his younger brother Raul.

Five years ago: Fox News Channel's parent company fired Bill O'Reilly following an investigation into harassment allegations.

One year ago: The D.C. medical examiner's office ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. NASA's experimental Mars helicopter named Ingenuity took flight on Mars, rising 10 feet to achieve the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0