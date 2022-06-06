Today in History

Today is Tuesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2022. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 14, 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.

On this date:

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.

In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.

In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. (Flying a Vickers Vimy biplane bomber, they took off from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada and arrived 16½ hours later in Clifden, Ireland.)

In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.

In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance.

In 1967, California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill liberalizing his state's abortion law.

In 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year's end.

In 1982, Argentine forces surrendered to British troops on the disputed Falkland Islands.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Five years ago: A rifle-wielding gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding House Whip Steve Scalise and several others; the assailant died in a battle with police. Fire ripped through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in West London, killing 71 people.

One year ago: U.S. health officials announced a one-year ban on bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies was still a problem. The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's second most powerful court, the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. (Jackson would win Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court in April 2022.)

Today's Birthdays: Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. Former President Donald Trump is 76.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0