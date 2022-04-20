Today in History

Today is Friday, April 29, the 119th day of 2022. There are 246 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On April 29, 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.

On this date:

In 1429, Joan of Arc entered the besieged city of Orleans to lead a French victory over the English.

In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British authorities.

In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his "Fuhrerbunker" and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.

In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

In 1991, a cyclone began striking the South Asian country of Bangladesh; it ended up killing more than 138,000 people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.

In 1997, a worldwide treaty to ban chemical weapons went into effect.

In 2010, the U.S. Navy officially ended a ban on women serving on submarines, saying the first women would be reporting for duty by 2012.

In 2020, scientists announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, the experimental antiviral medication remdesivir, which they said could speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Ten years ago: An out-of-control SUV plunged more than 50 feet off the side of a New York City highway overpass and landed on the grounds of the Bronx Zoo, killing all seven people aboard, including three children.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office with a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. A white suburban Dallas policeman fired into a moving car carrying five Black teenagers, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. (Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver would be convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison.)

One year ago: Brazil became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Today's Birthdays: Conductor Zubin Mehta is 86. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64.

