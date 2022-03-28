Today in History

Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022. There are 270 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On April 5, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.

On this date:

In 1614, Indian Chief Powhatan's daughter Pocahontas married Englishman John Rolfe, a widower, in the Virginia Colony.

In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word "water" as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.

In 1986, two American servicemen and a Turkish woman were killed in the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, an incident that prompted a U.S. air raid on Libya more than a week later.

In 1987, Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy "Married with Children" followed by "The Tracey Ullman Show," then repeating both premiere episodes two more times in the same evening.

In 1991, former Sen. John Tower, R-Texas, his daughter Marian and 21 other people were killed in a commuter plane crash near Brunswick, Georgia.

In 2010, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killed 29 workers. In a televised rescue, 115 Chinese coal miners were freed after spending eight days trapped in a flooded mine, surviving an accident that had killed 38.

In 2019, inspecting a refurbished section of fencing at the Mexican border in California, President Donald Trump declared that "our country is full," and that illegal crossings must be stopped.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump declared that a deadly chemical attack in Syria the day before had crossed "many, many lines" and abruptly changed his views of Syrian President Bashar Assad, but he refused to say what the U.S. might do in response. A senior U.S. defense official said a North Korean missile test ended in failure when the rocket spun out of control and plunged into the ocean.

One year ago: The Minneapolis police chief testified that former officer Derek Chauvin had violated departmental policy in pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck and keeping Floyd down after he had stopped breathing; the testimony came on the sixth day of Chauvin's murder trial. (Chauvin would be convicted of murder and manslaughter.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0