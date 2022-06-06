Today in History

Today is Monday, June 13, the 164th day of 2022. There are 201 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.)

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

In 1971, the New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America's involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.

In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.

In 2020, Atlanta's police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Ten years ago: Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against former Democratic vice presidential candidate John Edwards after his corruption trial ended the previous month in a deadlocked jury.

Five years ago: A comatose Otto Warmbier, released by North Korea after more than 17 months in captivity, arrived in Cincinnati aboard a medevac flight; the 22-year-old college student, who had suffered severe brain damage, died six days later. Rolling Stone magazine agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia fraternity over a debunked story about a rape on campus.

One year ago: Israel's parliament narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Naftali Bennett became prime minister after the 60-59 vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0