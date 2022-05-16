Today in History

Today is Monday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2022. There are 222 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On May 23, 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was "very solid" evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in nonsmokers.

On this date:

In 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, who sold her to the English.

In 1533, the marriage of England's King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon was declared null and void by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer.

In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.

In 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

In 1939, the Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.

In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule while in British custody in Luneburg, Germany.

In 1967, Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action that helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.

In 2016, prosecutors failed for the second time in their bid to hold Baltimore police accountable for the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, as an officer was acquitted in the racially charged case that triggered riots a year earlier.

Ten years ago: Egypt held the Arab world's first competitive presidential vote. (Islamist Mohammed Morsi was ultimately named the winner following a runoff.)

One year ago: A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of northern Italy's lakes plummeted to the ground and tumbled down a slope, killing 14 people. (The lone survivor, a 6-year-old boy, became the subject of a custody battle between family members in Italy and Israel; the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that he should be returned to his relatives in Italy.) A Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus so authorities there could arrest a passenger, journalist Raman Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Today's Birthdays: Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 64. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 48.

