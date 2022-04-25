Today in History

Today is Monday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2022. There are 243 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa's first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.

On this date:

In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.

In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the "health of the patient and the welfare of society."

In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

In 1997, Tony Blair, whose new Labour Party crushed John Major's long-reigning Conservatives in a national election, became at age 43 Britain's youngest prime minister in 185 years.

In 2005, Pfc. Lynndie England, the woman pictured in some of the most notorious Abu Ghraib photos, pleaded guilty at Fort Hood, Texas, to mistreating prisoners. (A judge later threw out the plea agreement; England was then convicted in a court-martial and received a three-year sentence, of which she served half.)

In 2010, record rains and flash floods in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee caused more than 30 deaths and submerged the Grand Ole Opry House stage.

In 2018, the Boy Scouts of America announced that the group's flagship program would undergo a name change; after being known simply as the Boy Scouts for 108 years, the program would now be called Scouts BSA. (The change came as girls were about to enter the ranks.)

Ten years ago: Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sworn in to Myanmar's military-backed parliament.

Five years ago: Michael Slager, a white former police officer whose killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man running from a traffic stop, was captured on cellphone video, pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in Charleston, South Carolina. (Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

One year ago: SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 86. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 50.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0