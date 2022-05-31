Today in History

Today is Thursday, June 9, the 160th day of 2022. There are 205 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president's funeral.

On this date:

In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain's King George II to found the colony of Georgia.

In 1940, during World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.

In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

Ten years ago: Spain became the fourth and largest country to ask Europe to rescue its failing banks (however, the bailout was averted).

Five years ago: Punching back a day after his fired FBI director's damaging testimony, President Donald Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress and said he was "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about their conversations.

One year ago: The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said it was pulling the plug on the project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company's permit; the partially built line was intended to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Nebraska.

Today's Birthdays: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61.

