Today in History

Where It Stands: Hotel opens for business on former Masland/IAC site, restaurant could open next year
In addition to the hotel and restaurant, the 50-acre lot owned by Carlisle Events will also house residences and continue to offer car show parking.
As beautiful as it is, the décor is only part of the equation that makes One13 Social a special place to visit. The food is the other.
“Some of the older people who used to play tennis all the time now play pickleball,” Audrey Throne said, “because it’s a little bit less running. It’s a game of reaction, and as an older person, it’s helped my reaction time.”
“We have jumped from 55 [ELL] students at the beginning of summer to 82 students,” Superintendent James Estep told board members Monday. “That number is expected to climb substantially further."
State Police at Carlisle said the incident started on I-81 south about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Patricia Buffington has been promoted to principal of Carlisle High School, replacing Michael Black who became district director of secondary operations in July.
“The dress code really did not change, but however, we have streamlined our list of items that are not appropriate,” Superintendent David Christopher.
The missing woman was the source of obsession of Larry Burns, 59, of Chambersburg, who would later be charged in a double homicide that occurred the day she went missing.
A project of the Retail Merchants Bureau of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, the event was an opportunity for local companies to showcase the diversity of their manufactured products.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of $39,000 from an East Pennsboro business.