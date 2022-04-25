Today in History
"We’re going to have Fort LeTort there," Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said. "It’s just going to be Fort LeTort the next generation."
Long-awaited connector road between Trindle and York roads in South Middleton Township could be open to public by late May
The current work to install traffic signals at both ends of the connector road could be completed within the next three to four weeks, Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said.
Christopher Nicoll, 29, of Carlisle, was last seen April 19 at 6:30 a.m., police said.
Police: Two victims of I-81 fatal snow squall crash last month in Schuylkill County were from Carlisle
Police reported earlier this month that officials had been mostly sure about the identity of the victims but had sought genetic material from family members to be sure about the remains.
Sergeant Mark Brewbaker said his proudest achievement in his 20 years with the Carlisle Police Department was his role in the installation of Naloxone in police cars.
Through its partnership, Bobby Jones Links said it will gradually implement a plan that includes a focus on growing the club’s membership via different branches of business, including golf itself.
A Camp Hill couple faces multiple felony counts of abuse and assault in connection with child abuse that began in 2015, Upper Allen Township Police reported Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp for exit 226 onto the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township is closed as of 11 a.m. for an overturned tracto…
Molly Pitcher Brewing Company has been a Carlisle favorite since its early days in a converted auto dealership and garage on East South Street…
Today's police log includes an attempted burglary, identify theft, sexual assault, a police incident involving a firearm and three suspects police are working to identify.