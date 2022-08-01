Today in History
Check out The Sentinel's annual Best Of Cumberland County special edition which honors the top three businesses in 153 various categories.
Development advances at Upper Allen Township intersection, including a proposed Chik-fil-A restaurant
Linlo Properties has begun site work for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike.
MECHANICSBURG — Seth Hughes of Boiling Springs has bought Mechanicsburg-based Mowery construction company, the company announced on Wednesday.
Troopers said they found several animals to be malnourished and dehydrated with no access to water.
The four victims were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Eleven other children were riding in the trailer and many of them were injured.
Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that one rider went down after going around a curve and other bikes coming upon the downed motorcycle were caught up in the crash.
The new school year will see the launch of a districtwide branding initiative that would incorporate the idea of “Herd Strong” into a revamped design of the bison.
Today's police log includes DUI charges among others stemming from a motorcycle crash, as well as a simple assault charge following a domestic.
Seven other people were transported to area hospitals, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The block schedule configuration, introduced as a pilot program in 2021-22, will continue at Carlisle High School in 2022-23 with some changes to the Bison Block.