Today in History

On June 8, 2020, thousands of mourners gathered at a church in Houston for a service for George Floyd, as his death during an arrest in Minneapolis continued to stoke protests.

In 1953, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that restaurants in the District of Columbia could not refuse to serve Blacks. Eight tornadoes struck Michigan's Lower Peninsula, killing 126 people.

In 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called "Mormon will," purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.

In 2008, the average price of regular gas crept up to $4 a gallon.

In 2009, North Korea's highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years' hard labor for trespassing and "hostile acts." (The women were pardoned in early August 2009 after a trip to Pyongyang by former President Bill Clinton.)

Five years ago: Former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before Congress, asserted that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign. British Prime Minister Theresa May's strategy of calling an early election backfired as her Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament.

One year ago: A bipartisan Senate report on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol found a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures; there were clear warnings and tips that right-wing extremist groups and other supporters of former President Donald Trump were planning to "storm the Capitol" with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system underneath it, but that intelligence never made it to top leaders.

Today's Birthdays: Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 64.

