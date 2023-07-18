Today's highlight

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, d-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick island near Martha's vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy's car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.

On this date

In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England.

In 1863, during the civil war, union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts volunteer infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris island, S.C. The confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th's commander, col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed.

In 1918, south African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.

In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of his autobiographical screed, "Mein Kampf (My struggle)."

In 1944, Hideki Tojo was removed as Japanese premier and war minister because of setbacks suffered by his country in world war II. American forces in France captured the Normandy town of St. lo.

In 1964, nearly a week of rioting erupted in New York's Harlem neighborhood following the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager, James Powell, two days earlier.

In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a Mcdonald's in san Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police. Walter F. Mondale won the democratic presidential nomination in san Francisco.

In 1994, a bomb hidden in a van destroyed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85. Tutsi rebels declared an end to Rwanda's 14-week-old civil war.

In 2020, Canadian officials said the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team would not be able to play its home games in Toronto during the shortened 2020 season because it wasn't safe for players to travel back and forth from the united states. (The Blue Jays would play "home" games in the ballpark of their minor league affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.)

Ten years ago: Once the very symbol of American industrial might, Detroit became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing. Romanian investigators found the remains of paint, canvas and nails in the oven of a woman whose son was charged with stealing seven paintings by Picasso, Monet and Matisse from a Dutch gallery in October 2012. Three Romanian men would later plead guilty to the thefts.