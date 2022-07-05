Today in History

Today is Friday, July 15, the 196th day of 2022. There are 169 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 15, 1916, Boeing Co., originally known as Pacific Aero Products Co., was founded in Seattle.

On this date:

In 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than 3 1/2 centuries after its creation.

In 1913, Democrat Augustus Bacon of Georgia became the first person elected to the U.S. Senate under the terms of the recently ratified 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for popular election of senators.

In 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were caught.)

In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)

In 2002, John Walker Lindh, an American who'd fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to two felonies.

In 2019, James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years for killing one and injuring dozens of others when he deliberately drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In 2020, George Floyd's family filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death, alleging the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force. (The city would agree to pay $27 million to settle the lawsuit in March 2021.)

Five years ago: Two former high-ranking Penn State administrators surrendered to serve jail sentences for how they responded to a 2001 complaint about assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy.

One year ago: A jury found gunman Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible for killing five people in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland in 2018. (Ramos would be sentenced to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole.)

