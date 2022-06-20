Today in History

Today is Monday, June 27, the 178th day of 2022. There are 187 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 27, 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century, striking down Texas' rules that sharply reduced abortion clinics.

On this date:

In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.

In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.

In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the court, announced his retirement.

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, in a pair of 5-4 decisions, that displaying the Ten Commandments on government property was constitutionally permissible in some cases but not in others. BTK serial killer Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders in Wichita, Kansas, beginning in the 1970s. (Rader later received multiple life sentences.)

In 2011, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago of corruption charges, including that he'd tried to sell or trade President Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat. (Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison; his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in February 2020.)

In 2018, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.

Ten years ago: A 22-year-old former Texas Tech University student from Saudi Arabia, Khalid Ali-M Aldawsari, was convicted in Amarillo of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction; prosecutors said he had researched possible bombing targets, including the Dallas home of former President George W. Bush. (Aldawsari was later sentenced to life in prison.)

One year ago: A heat wave in the Pacific Northwest pushed daytime temperatures into the triple digits, setting records in places where many residents were without air conditioning; the temperature in Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0