You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.This beautiful boy is very gentle. He is shy... View on PetFinder
The meeting ended before the school board was able to address the majority of the items on its agenda.
School Board President Bill Swanson said he made a motion to end the meeting because a "lack of decorum" prevented the board from continuing with the meeting's business and signs were displayed against board policy.
A Newville man faces statutory sexual assault charges after State Police at Carlisle said he assaulted a teen nearly on a daily basis in 2015.
Starting in September and continuing through May 2023, the calendar provides a once-per-month early dismissal that rotates among the days of the week.
On May 2, Kevin J. O'Donnell Jr. of Lewistown will start his new job as assistant to James Estep, superintendent of the South Middleton School District.
“For some people it’s just a seal, but for other folks, it’s a connection to their families and it means a lot more than that," co-chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission TaWanda Stallworth.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest on "frat row" in Shippensburg, as well as assault and theft arrests in western Cumberland County.
The sometimes daily struggle to find enough substitutes and regular teachers will probably get worse before it gets better.
A native of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Hendrika Them survived a Nazi occupation, three bouts with cancer and a run-in with COVID-19 to turn 100 this Saturday.
Today's Sentinel police log includes theft from a construction site and a report of a scam.
