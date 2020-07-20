To survive financial storm of virus, states turn to Congress

Meanwhile, state lawmakers, city councils and school boards are trying to balance their budgets with tax revenue dropping and expenses rising as the nation keeps fighting the virus.

In many cases, the answer has been furloughing or laying off employees.

By last month, there were about 1.5 million fewer people working for governments in the U.S. compared with February, according to seasonally adjusted data from the federal government. More than half the layoffs were in education.

Governments have also adopted budgets with an eye toward what may come out of Washington.

California, for instance, is requiring state government employees to take off two unpaid days each month, but those furloughs could be reduced or eliminated if federal help arrives.

New Jersey is one of a handful of states to authorize debt to keep basic services running, allowing borrowing of nearly $10 billion over the next year, over the objections of some GOP lawmakers. The governor’s office said that figure might be reduced if aid arrives.

Similarly, New York, which also is borrowing, and Missouri have budgets that call for cuts if not enough federal aid shows up.