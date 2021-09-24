Thunberg joins German climate rally ahead of election

Neubauer has referred to Sunday’s election as the “vote of the century,” arguing that the decisions taken by the next government will influence the country’s efforts to tackle climate change for decades to come. The issue has been a major topic during the election campaign.

Friday’s rally was a multigenerational event, drawing school-age participants as well as adults. Rene Bohrenfeldt, an IT expert at the Berlin rally, said he hoped older Germans would consider the issue when casting their votes on Sunday.

“The majority of voters are older than 50 and determine the outcome of the election,” Bohrenfeldt, 36, said. “I appeal to all grandmothers to make the right decision for the climate and for their grandchildren.”

Civics teacher Anne Kokott, cradling her infant son, Enzo, said she hoped Friday’s large turnout would signal the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis and perhaps have an impact on undecided or older voters.

“Today is important because of the election,” Kokott, 36, said.

Christiane Koetter-Lietz, 69, who attended with her children and grandchildren, said she would vote for Germany’s Green Party, which has campaigned for tougher measures to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.