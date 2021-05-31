Thor
A Gardners man is dead after an accident at his home while cutting down a tree, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.
From Wednesday through Sunday, all proceeds from service performed at GQ Barbershop will be given to the families of Kendell Cook and Anthony White to cover funeral and medical expenses.
A Camp Hill man who was previously arrested for the theft of a firearm at GQ Barbershop in 2019 is being sought in the fatal shooting at the business Saturday evening.
The Cumberland Valley School Board voted to lift the mask mandate for all unvaccinated district administrators, staff, students and parents effective June 5.
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after a boat traveling from Cuba overturned near the Florida Keys, officials said Thursday.
Nevin Lehman, who died last September, was part of the fabric of downtown Carlisle with colorful outfits, cart and ever-present radio.
“Once I got the baton, I was like this is real, this is the state championship. I could lead us to a state championship,” Peyton Ellis said of her anchor leg kick.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on Thursday announced that Pennsylvania's mask order will be lifted by June 28.
A Minnesota man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of child pornography possession after he allegedly contacted and communicated with a juvenile in Upper Allen Township.
Smith, the Wildcats' longtime tennis coach who also taught the sport through other venues in the area, died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 74.