This Week in History in Photos

Emanuel Bloch, in dark suit, right, defense attorney for executed atom spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, comforts Sophie Rosenberg as she views the caskets of her son and daughter-in-law during funeral service at Wellwood Cemetery at Pine Lawn, Long Island, in New York, June 21, 1953. An estimated crowd of 2,000 persons milled around the cemetery to view burial service for the couple who were executed at Sing Sing prison in Ossining, NY. Man at left of Mrs. Rosenberg is not identified. (AP Photo)