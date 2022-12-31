This Week in History in Photos

Dec. 26, 1941: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington, predicting a lesson for the Axis powers which “the world will never forget.” Behind him on the Senate rostrum sat Rep. William P. Cole Jr., speaker pro-tem, left, and Vice President Henry A. Wallace. At lower left sits the majority leader, Sen. Alben W. Barkley. A little more than three weeks after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Churchill was in Washington to plan war strategy with President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The prime minister predicted the Allies would need at least 18 months to turn the tide of war in their favor. While declaring, “We are able to beat the life out of the savage Nazi,” he also cautioned, “many disappointments and unpleasant surprises await us.”