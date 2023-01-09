This Week in History in Photos
Superintendent Kevin Roberts issued a letter Wednesday informing the community of the death of Director of Student Services William Gillet.
State Police officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle near mile marker 26.5, traveling off the roadway, and rolling over multiple times.
The business announced Wednesday that its grand opening at 333 B St. in Carlisle is planned for Jan. 14.
Police said a resident’s video surveillance system captured images of a suspected vehicle, but the vehicle was difficult to identify.
Police said the charges come after two days of incidents involving the two dogs, and after two weeks of complaints regarding them running at large.
Pennsylvania State Police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Exit 59 ramp from Interstate 81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, closing the ramp for about four hours, ABC27 said.
The couple has been breeding, showing and selling draft horses since the early 1980s, specializing in North American Spotted Draft Horses.
“We have an entity that has made an offer and an entity that is discussing with that potential buyer leasing the first floor,” Rebecca Yearick said.
Construction could begin as soon as March and wrap up sometime in 2024, Dan Wise of RJ Fisher & Associates said.
Bring your credit cards (the only way to pay at some booths) and plenty of cash as you eat your way through the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show.