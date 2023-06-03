May 29, 1987: Film director John Landis, center, talks to his attorney James Neal, left, during a press conference outside the courtroom where he and four co-defendants were found innocent of involuntary manslaughter in the "Twilight Zone: The Movie" case, in Los Angeles, Calif. At right is Debora Nadoolman Landis, John's wife. Three people, actor Vic Morrow, and child actors Myca Dinh Le, 7, and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, 6, were killed in a helicopter crash during the filming of the movie on July 23, 1982, resulting in the charges and trial.