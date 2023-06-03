May 29, 1953: Edmund Hillary, second from left, of the British Everest Expedition, and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, third from left, became the first to make the ascent of the peak of Mount Everest. They are seen with two of Tenzing's nieces, Droma, left, and Phulima, who climbed with the expedition to 23,000 feet. The photo was taken at Dhullal Ghat on June 19, 1953, after the party descended.