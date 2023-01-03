This Week in History in Photos
Related to this story
Most Popular
Christopher Colbert, 39, was arraigned Thursday on charges of criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault and strangulation, as well as tampering with evidence.
Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes, 17, was last seen getting into a black or blue sedan Saturday around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of North West Street, police said.
State Police officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle near mile marker 26.5, traveling off the roadway, and rolling over multiple times.
The cost estimate of $2.29 million for the Camp Tuckahoe acquisition is based on a fair market real estate appraisal completed on May 24, county officials said in a news release last week.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in Carlisle after a brief foot pursuit.
#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 2
“It will not help our council to make its $2.7 million contribution toward the victims’ trust fund in the resolution of the bankruptcy, which we anticipate will be completed later this year," Ronald Gardner said. "But this effort could one day help us replenish our reserves, including [the] endowment for our camps.”
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Boys Basketball: Nolan Buzalka's career night pilots Cumberland Valley past Carlisle for hard-nosed victory
Buzalka sprayed in a career-high 24 points to help the Eagles sink their talons into a 53-49 divisional victory over Carlisle.
A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through games played in 2022.